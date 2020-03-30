Keegan-Michael Key And Kevin Hart Go Toe-To-Toe In Fitness Challenge

Kevin Hart and Keegan-Michael Key are getting their fitness on.

The two comedians teamed up for season three of Hart’s LOL Network YouTube series “What the Fit”. Hart, 40, and Key, 49, met up with Ron “Boss” Everline for some serious training tips. LOL Network released two videos from the Key episode, the regular episode above and a behind-the-scenes video below.

In the hilarious bonus video, Hart and Key see if they have what it takes to make it to Tokyo in 2020. Fortunately for them, they will have more time to prepare for the Olympics have unfortunately been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third season of “What The Fit” stars Hart and a new squad of famous friends as they continue to inspire the world to work out. The season will feature Hart on the Harlem Globetrotters courts, city-wide community workouts, a high school marching band and more.