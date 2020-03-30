Kaley Cuoco Mourning Rescue Dwarf Pony Fiona: ‘She No Longer Has To Live In Pain’

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her rescue dwarf pony Fiona.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum took to Instagram Monday to share the heartbreaking news, revealing Fiona and all dwarf ponies battle health issues their entire lives.

“After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night,” Cuoco wrote, captioning adorable photos of the horse. “She came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all.”

“Let me make this very clear,” Cuoco warned. “There is a reason she was a rescue. We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It’s not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of. Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth, she needed help to stand every morning and that’s just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It’s WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love.”

She concluded, “We will continue to save everything we can but know days like this will happen. ♥️ We love you, princess Fiona!”

Cuoco is known for her intake of rescue animals, in fact, just last week Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook welcomed home senior pup named Dumpy.