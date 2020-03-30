Quibi’s ‘Gayme Show’ Celebrates The LGBTQ+ Community

Quibi is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with its new “Gayme Show”.

The series is hosted by former “Drag Race” recapper Matt Rogers along with certified “Master of Girl Talk” Dave Mizzoni and will pit two straight-identifying people against one other in different rounds. The champion of each round will be crowned “Queen of the Straights”.

The trailer teases appearances from Rachel Bloom, Trixie Mattel, Guy Branum, Bob the Drag Queen and D’Arcy Carden.

“Gayme Show” hits Quibi on April 6.