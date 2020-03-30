Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Another Large Donation To Help In COVID-19 Fight

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made another generous donation to help support the fight against COVID-19.

The couple donated $100,000 to some of the hardest-hit hospitals in New York, Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester, E! News confirms.

Less than two weeks ago, the couple made a $1 million donation to Feeding America in the U.S. and Food Banks Canada. Reynolds also announced that 30 per cent of proceeds from his Aviation Gin will be going to the U.S. Bartenders Guild, along with a $15,000 donation.

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

“Thank you, Ryan and Blake, for your incredible support. Your gift means so much to us and the millions of people we serve,” Feeding America wrote on social media. “And to everyone who you inspire to give during these uncertain times – every dollar and minute makes a difference.”

