Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence.

Martin is under arrest after police investigated an alleged fight at the singer’s home, according to multiple outlets including Entertainment Tonight. Carter, 32, told the tabloid publication that Martin informed him she was pregnant just before the argument. Carter believes Martin is lying about the pregnancy.

The Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department was reportedly called to Carter’s Lancaster home at 11 p.m. local time on Sunday night. The police were allegedly responding to a domestic violence call. There was said to have been a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Carter had visible marks on his body, according to authorities, which were confirmed by photos posted by TMZ. He has visible scratches on his arms.

Carter has since taken to Twitter and responded to a few tweets about the alleged incident.

You're friend is a self absorbed selfish human who was cheating on me over and over and is in jail 50,000 $ bail NOT ME!!!! https://t.co/nVTeyEdyN9 — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020

so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out…. i'm devastated https://t.co/Zaxo7zgPbt — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020