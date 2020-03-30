Tiffany Haddish Dishes Out Jokes About Her Sex-Life During Lockdown During Instagram Live Special

Tiffany Haddish is not about to let a global pandemic stop her from delivering the jokes.

Haddish teamed up with fellow comedian Aida Rodriguez for the first-ever Instagram Live comedy special hosted by Urban Movie Channel on Friday. The “Night School” star dished on life in quarantine and how men “size up” when it comes to their “manhoods.”

“It don’t take me much to feel good,” Haddish said of her sex-life on lockdown. “All I need is a AA or AAA battery and my little glow-in-the-dark toy.”

The “#LaughsOnLockdown” Instagram Live special featured sets by Rodriguez and Gary “G Thang” Johnson. Haddish appeared as a special guest during Rodriguez’s slot.