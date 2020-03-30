Ryan Reynolds Makes Virtual Visit To SickKids Hospital

Ryan Reynolds is doing everything he can during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Deadpool” actor who has made numerous donations to help support hospitals and food banks has now dropped in virtually to the Hospital for Sick Children.

RELATED: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Another Large Donation To Help In COVID-19 Fight

Reynolds was able to see all the SickKids patients through a television show broadcast via CCTV to the rooms throughout the hospital. Reynolds took part in a Q&A, revealed his favourite food is thin-crust pizza, chatted about his ugly Christmas sweater and his favourite movies.

Taking a question from young Ariel, she inquired what his favourite movie he worked on was.

“I have a few if that is okay,” Reynolds said. “I really love’Detective: Pikachu’, partly because my kids love it.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Donates Portion of Aviation Gin Sales To U.S. Bartenders Guild Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Another patient, Sarah, asked him what his favourite food is.

“If I could just have a big, large, thin-crust pizza, that is my favourite food,” he added. “If I was stuck on a desert island and could only eat one food it would be a big, thin-crust pizza.”

More celebrities are scheduled for virtual appearances during isolation.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.