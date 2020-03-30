Lizzo Feeds Medical Centre Staff In U.S. During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lizzo is making sure the hard-working medical staff are fed.

We 💜💛 @lizzo!

Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet — University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020

The “Truth Hurts” rapper joined the growing movement of community members delivering lunches to first responders and medical staff at war with the novel coronavirus. Lizzo, 31, bought lunch for medical staff at the University of Washington. The school’s official Twitter handle thanked Lizzo for her contributions.

The M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center also received goodies from the Grammy-winning rapper: “That moment when you’re working the ER and Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!”

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️ If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

A number of people have been donating lunches to medical staff as they work diligently to fend off the spread of COVID-19 including Montreal Canadiens’ Jeff Petry.

Thank you so much @lizzo for providing us with lunch! This is greatly appreciated! Everyone stay safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/yPgjWbrCmn — Jessica Licup (@vandyjess) March 30, 2020

