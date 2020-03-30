‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’ Will Feature Star-Studded Cameos

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart” is set to have a number of the top singers in the business making guest appearances.

The “Bachelor” spin-off is a dating show combined with a singing competition.

Artists Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel Taye Diggs, The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane and Shaggy are all making appearances on the show.

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation alum JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will join to help the hopefuls in finding love and luck.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart” premieres on April 13.

Get to know the contestants below: