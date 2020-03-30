Offset Races Luxury Cars With Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And More In ‘Skrrt With Offset’ Trailer

Offset and his hip-hop collective have a need for speed.

Quibi released the star-studded trailer for their new car series “Skrrt with Offset” on Monday. The reality programming follows Offset and his cohort of hip-hop friends as they take tricked-out luxury cars for a spin. Guests on the inaugural season include his wife Cardi B, his Migos’ squadmate Quavo, three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper and T-Pain.

Offset’s reach grasps far beyond rap. Not only does the “Clout” rapper ride cars with the likes of Lil Yachty, but also with “The Tonight Show” legend and car fanatic, Jay Leno.

“Skrrt with Offset” premieres April 6 with the launch of the Quibi app.