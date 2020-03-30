Drake Tries To Join Rihanna And Kevin Durant’s Online Conversation But His Joke Goes Unnoticed

Rihanna spent Sunday night playfully teasing Kevin Durant about his coronavirus diagnosis and Drake couldn’t help but get involved.

The three were taking part in DJ Spade’s Instagram Live session where Rihanna started things off.

“Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to this live?” RiRi said as documented by 2Cool2Bl0g. “But for real get well soon KD.”

She then quipped, “Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper way?”

Durant, whose handle is @easymoneysniper, responded, “Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

Rihanna noted she has been stateside for over two months which Durant added, “That rona was lurkin’ over there in December.”

Of course, Drake, who has tested negative for COVID-19 after partying with Durant, had to make sure he got a word in.

“We have to dead the treyfive corona jokes,” Drake inserted which seems to be a joke about Durant’s Nike shoe the KD Trey 5 VII.

Sadly for Drake, his joke went unnoticed by both his ex-girlfriend and his friend.

