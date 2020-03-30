‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Release Video To Thank Doctors On National Doctor’s Day

From television doctors to real doctors, the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” shared their thanks to doctors around the world on National Doctor’s Day.

James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Giacomo Gianniotti and more took part in a video posted on the Shondaland Instagram where they thanked doctors for their hard work, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are the true heroes and we want to thank you for your service every day,” Pickens Jr. said in the clip.

“We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic. We are so grateful for your sacrifice. We also wanted to let you know that for the duration of the pandemic,” the caption on the video read.

They also announced that Barco Uniforms will be donating “10,000 scrubs per month to any healthcare worker who needs them.” Healthcare workers can request their free scrubs here.

