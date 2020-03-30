Donald Trump Invites ‘MyPillow Guy’ To Deliver Coronavirus Address And The Internet Is Confused

Citizens of the Twitterverse are scratching their heads over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to invite “MyPillow Guy” to address the nation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump offers free advertising to the MyPillow guy, who proceeds to use his time at the Rose Garden to campaign for Trump. How is this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/vp8uj6LBTo — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) March 30, 2020

On Monday, Trump invited his “friend” and CEO Mike Lindell to address the nation. The Internet collectively rubbed their eyes at the sight of Internet-famous “MyPillow Guy” addressing the United States. Lindell explained he was shifting his focus to manufacturing face masks, which is valuable information, but no one could get passed the site of a meme come to life.

“Haven’t seen any actual doctors at this coronavirus briefing, but at least we’ve got the My Pillow Guy. Remind me again, why are networks airing this?” one person tweeted. “The MyPillow Guy is speaking at the Coronavirus task force meeting. Someone reset the simulation, please,” another wrote.

Haven't seen any actual doctors at this coronavirus briefing, but at least we've got the My Pillow Guy Remind me again, why are networks airing this? pic.twitter.com/tbBCqkLprl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020

Even Samantha Bee chimed in: “MyPillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference.”

My Pillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 30, 2020

Trump has been addressing the U.S. people every day as the country continues to react to the spread of COVID-19.

Now it’s Honeywell, P&G & Jockey’s turn to shill from the garden. Did Tang sell 30 second spots based on his pandemic ratings?! They are glorifying themselves for sewing masks and gowns? Oops, Jockey lady just called Pence “Mr. Vice” by mistake. She right. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 30, 2020

In a pandemic, the U.S. govt just turned the bully pulpit microphone over to epidemiology expert My Pillow Guy to lecture the nation about putting Jesus back in schools. — Ron Judd (@roncjudd) March 30, 2020

Trump has the "MyPillow" fuckface up there rambling about a bunch of bullshit. Why are CNN and MSNBC airing this garbage? Putting this shit on television is treason. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 30, 2020

And now the My Pillow guy is urging us all to return to God and read our Bibles at home, as we realize how amazing Trump's glorious leadership has been, and no, I am absolutely not kidding, and my God, we are all going to die. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 30, 2020

The My Pillow guy is speaking at the Coronavirus task force meeting. Someone reset the simulation, please — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 30, 2020

Is that the my pillow guy??Do I need to turn the volume up. I was waiting for the doctors — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 30, 2020

Trump just had the My Pillow guy speak. The My Pillow Guy. These aren't press conferences to calm the American people. They're infomercials for Trump and his friends.#StopAiringTrump — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 30, 2020

Is the my pillow guy having trouble breathing? Also why the hell is he up there? — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) March 30, 2020

Trump now has the guy from My Pillow doing a campaign commercial for Trump's 2020 campaign in the middle of a press conference about a deadly virus. How can any real news network air this BS?! #StopAiringTrump — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 30, 2020

*turns on WH briefing* What MyPillow has done… *turns off WH briefing* — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 30, 2020

I just had this crazy dream that the guy from My Pillow was at the White House telling me to read the Bible. Wow this quarantine life is really getting to me. — Gregg Giannotti (@GioWFAN) March 30, 2020

Two days ago, I tweeted this. Right now, Trump has the My Pillow guy speaking in the Rose Garden. https://t.co/tGYtidILaM — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 30, 2020

