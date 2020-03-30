Donald Trump Invites ‘MyPillow Guy’ To Deliver Coronavirus Address And The Internet Is Confused

Citizens of the Twitterverse are scratching their heads over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to invite “MyPillow Guy” to address the nation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Joe Biden Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response
On Monday, Trump invited his “friend” and CEO Mike Lindell to address the nation. The Internet collectively rubbed their eyes at the sight of Internet-famous “MyPillow Guy” addressing the United States. Lindell explained he was shifting his focus to manufacturing face masks, which is valuable information, but no one could get passed the site of a meme come to life.
“Haven’t seen any actual doctors at this coronavirus briefing, but at least we’ve got the My Pillow Guy. Remind me again, why are networks airing this?” one person tweeted. “The MyPillow Guy is speaking at the Coronavirus task force meeting. Someone reset the simulation, please,” another wrote.
Even Samantha Bee chimed in: “MyPillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference.”
RELATED: Alyssa Milano Urges Donald Trump To Turn His Hotels Into Hospitals
Trump has been addressing the U.S. people every day as the country continues to react to the spread of COVID-19.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.