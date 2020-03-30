‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Delivers Oscar-Worthy Performance As A Grey Crayon

Caitriona Balfe’s latest performance is a surefire Oscar-winner.

Balfe dropped by illustrator Oliver Jeffers’ Instagram Live session to play the role of Grey Crayon in a re-telling of The New York Times Bestseller The Day the Crayons Quit.

The “Outlander” star added a level of emotional depth to the role that will have you embracing that grey crayon of yours collecting dust in your drawer. Rumour has it Balfe spent the last few months method acting as an actual grey crayon in preparation for the role…..clearly that is a joke.

Balfe, 40, received a lot of praise online for turning an instant classic performance as the Grey Crayon.

If anyone missed it, here is @caitrionambalfe's BRILLIANT take on the role of Grey Crayon in @OliverJeffers's "The Day The Crayons Quit". Bonus points for the spot on wardrobe! 🖍🖍🖍 pic.twitter.com/kIb2NTDx50 — SA7AH (@TinyTunney) March 30, 2020

Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @OliverJeffers for this! The entire book was so cute and I’m definitely going to have to get one for my niece and nephews one ♥️ definitely a bright addition to my day✨ pic.twitter.com/EojIOzYmVi — Trisha✨ (@IAmNotTrisha) March 30, 2020

The Day the Crayons Quit is a 2013 children’s book written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Jeffers. It tells the story of how a boy named Duncan communicates with his scattered crayons through postcards. The book was followed up by 2015’s The Day the Crayons Came Home.