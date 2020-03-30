Céline Dion’s Team Shares Throwback Of The Singer As A Child For Her Birthday

Céline Dion is celebrating her 52nd birthday from self-isolation.

The Canadian singer’s team posted a tribute to the icon in both English and French reading, “Happy Birthday, Celine! Wishing you health, love and happiness!”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Dion as a young girl.

The picture of Dion in a green and red plaid dress was likely taken during her childhood in Charlemagne, Quebec.

Around two weeks ago, Dion had to postpone her Courage World Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Céline Dion #CourageWorldTour dates postponed in North America. Show dates from March 24 through April 27, 2020 to be rescheduled,” her official account tweeted.