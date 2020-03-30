Dolly Parton Launches ‘Goodnight With Dolly’ YouTube Series

No need to read your children a bedtime story because Dolly Parton has you covered.

The country icon is launching a YouTube series called “Goodnight with Dolly”. Parton will read you and your kids a bedtime story every Thursday online. The inaugural episode will launch Thursday, April 2 and continue every Thursday for 10 weeks.

The first book Parton will read is The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper.

What better way to spend your time in self-isolation than cozied up under a warm blanket listening to the sweet voice of Dolly?