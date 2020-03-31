Trevor Noah Compares ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic To Donald Trump, Reveals Why He Could Be President

Trevor Noah comes up with all the reasons why “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic could one day be the President of the United States in the latest episode of his “Daily Social Distancing Show”.

Noah reveals how he binge-watched the hit Netflix show over the weekend, before comparing Exotic to Donald Trump.

He shares, “After binging all seven episodes this weekend I’ve realized a couple things.

“One, this is what happens when white people have no black friends. And two, Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life, he could also be President of the United States.”

Trevor continues, “One thing you notice about Joe Exotic is he makes everything about him. It’s all about me, which apparently is very presidential.”

The talk-show host then shows clips of Trump and his reaction to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with the president insisting he wants governors to be nice to him if they want help from the federal government.

Noah hits back, “A crisis is not the time for manners.”

He then adds, “Joe Exotic is the most disorganized person you will ever meet, and when it comes to coronavirus, Trump is exactly the same,” before pointing out: “He sees conspiracies everywhere,” discussing Trump questioning why hospitals need so much more equipment right now.

Noah jokes, “It’s the same way I’ve noticed that sometimes people on the streets have way more umbrellas and then sometimes nobody has an umbrella. Something isn’t adding up here…”

He finishes up by saying Exotic, who is currently in prison, “loves portraying himself as an expert in his field when the truth is he has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s just winging it.”