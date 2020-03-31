Stephen Colbert Gives Viewers Stuck At Home A Coronavirus Pep Talk

“You got this.”

That was Stephen Colbert’s message Monday night on Global’s “The Late Show”.

In another monologue recorded at his home due to social distancing, the host gave all the viewers stuck at home a pep talk.

“I have a simple message for all of you: America, you got this,” Colbert said. “You have been training for this moment your whole lives. Every cancelled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every GrubHub order from the restaurant across the street. It was for this. We’re Americans. There’s nothing we do better than not doing things.”

He also joked that self-isolation has turned this period into a “golden age for pets,” saying of his own dog, “We have a lot in common now. We both eat our food out of cans and we’re both learning to stay.”

Also on the show, John Oliver called in by video chat to talk about Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Oliver also talked about the experience of hosting his own show “Last Week Tonight” from self-isolation.

“Yesterday they were talking me through filming through the chat on Zoom, literally like they were talking to a civilian trying to land a plane,” Oliver said, following it up with an impression of his colleagues: “‘I know you have a lot of buttons in front of you. Don’t panic. I can feel you panicking. There’s a small red one that you need to press. What did you just press?! Oh my God, our screen’s going crazy!’

He added, “They were very patient, but we got through it.”

Oliver also talked about his biggest desire once the crisis is over, which is to be able to touch other people again.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.