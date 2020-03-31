James Corden Reveals He’s Been Suffering Horrific Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Is Joined By Billie Eilish, BTS & More For ‘Homefest’ Special

James Corden spoke about struggling with anxiety amid the coronavirus crisis as he hosted “Homefest: A Late Late Show Special” from his garage Monday.

Corden explained how he’d been experiencing “incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness.”

“I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would,” he shared.

“You feel so out of control. It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all.”

Corden also said he gets anxious “when I allow myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love.”

But he insisted, “It’s OK to feel anxious. The best thing we can all do is kind of breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place.”

Corden also suggested we ask ourselves: “What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this? And just me talking to you tonight has made me feel a bit lighter.”

The talk-show host was joined by a number of stars for the episode, with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, John Legend, and BTS all performing to raise money for the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.

Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell performed “Everything I Wanted”, with the singer noting: “Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody. It’s a weird time.”

Lipa belted out “Don’t Start Now” from her London flat, while BTS performed “Boy With Luv” from South Korea.

Legend sang his new single “Actions”.