Seth Meyers And Jimmy Kimmel Blast Trump For Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracies

Donald Trump still finds ways to shock TV’s late-night hosts.

During a recent press conference about the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. president seemed to imply that health care workers in New York may be lying about the amount of medical equipment and masks they need.

Seth Meyers was aghast during his “Late Night” response to Trump’s rant.

“Think about how grotesque this is — health care professionals are courageously putting their lives on the line and Trump is baselessly accusing them of stealing masks and lying about how many ventilators they need, while bragging about his TV ratings,” he said. “He’s either a sociopath or he’s been stealing from Jeanine Pirro’s liquor cabinet, which would explain why he often slurs his words like a drunk.”

The host continued, “Trump thinks they might be stealing masks because he would definitely steal masks. Trump is so deeply and completely corrupt he can’t even imagine someone having a legitimate motivation. I’m surprised he hasn’t opened a press conference saying, ‘Bad news, ventilators went missing. Good news, you guys, we found a corresponding amount of Trump-o-lators, which are very affordable.’”

Jimmy Kimmel was also shocked by the president’s comments.

“Is he implying that after work these nurses get off their 12-hour shift and steal masks so they can go sand a deck in their backyard?” he said.