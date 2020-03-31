Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Watching ‘Hannah Montana’ Taught Her How To Speak With An American Accent

Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that watching “Hannah Montana” inspired her to become an actress on the latest episode of “Bright Minded” with Miley Cyrus.

Sixteen-year-old Brown, who was born in Spain but raised in England, explained that she was “obsessed” with watching “Hannah Montana” while growing up.

She also revealed that the American accent she uses for acting was inspired by the Disney Channel show.

“I am surprised you don’t have a country accent,” laughed Cyrus, who starred on the series from 2006 to 2011.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Stories

Brown continued: “Like, thinking back on how obsessed I was…I wanted your job…like, I didn’t know how to get your job, but I was like, ‘I wanna be like Hannah Montana and I don’t know how to do it.’

“And then I realized that it was an actual job and I was like, ‘Ah! I want to do that! That sounds fun!’ I didn’t even know that you could get money [for acting] and I was just like, ‘I’ll do it for free!'”

Later in the show, Brown discussed how she recently purchased a therapy puppy named Winnie the Pooh to help her deal with anxiety.

She said: “About two years ago, I just started having really bad panic attacks, like, really bad anxiety and I struggled with it really bad.’

“And, one day I was just talking, and I was like, ‘Maybe I should get a therapy dog,’ you know, something to comfort me when I am really stressed.'”

