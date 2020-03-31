‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Left Furious Over Major Character’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Breaking!’

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t seen the season 3 finale of “The Good Doctor”.

“The Good Doctor” fans were not impressed with how Dr. Neil Melendez was killed off during the season 3 finale “I Love You” Monday.

The character, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, died from septic shock following last week’s earthquake on the eventful ep. However, viewers weren’t convinced this was necessarily the case.

Many insisted the show hadn’t shown a body or called time of death; therefore he might not actually be dead. Others were mad about Melendez not getting the chance to be with Dr. Claire Brown, who recently realized she was in love with him.

See some of the reaction below.

Nope. I didn't see no flat line and no body. I am not believing Dr Melendez is dead until the premiere next season. #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/QYq0z8DR0Y — Bernie's Fizzled Revolution Is A Cop🥀🍩🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 31, 2020

I think I speak for EVERYONE when I say we are DONE, DONE with this show! How could you do us like this!?!? #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/50VB4BEyR8 — Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) March 31, 2020

I’m sitting here with tears streaming down my face. Melendez needed to continue with this show. I’m going to miss @IamNickGonzalez so much. Thanks for making my Monday nights fun, now my heart is breaking. This sucks 🥺#TheGoodDoctor — Amanda Lynne 💋 (@amandakihl) March 31, 2020

Legit could of picked anyone else! ANYONE! I cried for Dr. Melendez like he was a real person in my life. That’s how you know @IamNickGonzalez did the damn thing. I already miss you. 😭#TheGoodDoctor — Angela (@Morticia_Vibes) March 31, 2020

It took them 3 seasons but they lost each other finally knowing that they truly loved each other and it was so real. They brought out the best in each other and belonged together. Their happiness was taken away and I'll never recover from this. 💔😭 #melendaire #thegooddoctor pic.twitter.com/gcMH2K3r8f — Daisy (@supergrlkaramel) March 31, 2020

Gonzalez told Entertainment Weekly of his exit, “Part of me is sad to see a character I respected a lot go, someone I felt that still had a lot more to say but there wasn’t always that opportunity, and I feel like we really built a beautiful world around that character, as much as can be in a show like ours where we’re still a procedural as well.

“You know, we try to cram in some character here and there, and of course there’s a lot of personal stories, but we still have two cases a week and major surgeries that our episodes are formed around. So to me, it’s been nothing but a blessing.”

Showrunner David Shore added to EW, “I can tell you it was a really, really difficult choice.

“But I’ve always felt in running shows that it can’t just be, ‘Oh my God, is he going to die?! No, he’s not.’ I think in a medical show in particular, you have to set up situations where people might die regularly, guest cast and your regulars.

“Every now and again you have to be true to that, or else the stakes lose their stakes even in the other stories. Dramatically, that is what a medical show is all about. It’s all about the risk of losing somebody and what you’re willing to do in those circumstances.”

It was also confirmed recently that Jasika Nicole, who played Dr. Carly Lever, was also set to leave the show.