‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Turns His Classic ‘One More Minute’ Into A Social Distancing Anthem

There’s nothing to get people through hard times like a comedy song.
On “The Tonight Show” on Monday, Jimmy Fallon introduced a special recorded-at-home segment from “Weird Al” Yankovic.
RELATED: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Jokes About Madonna’s ‘Fried Fish’ Parody Of ‘Vogue’
The parody song icon performed a rendition of his classic “One More Minute”, which happens to be the perfect anthem for social distancing.
“Well I heard that you’re leavin’ (leavin’)/Gonna leave me far behind (so far behind),” Weird Al sings on the track.
RELATED: Weird Al Reacts To Paul Rudd’s Weird Al Halloween Costume
He later adds, “I’m glad (I’m glad) that you found somebody new’/Cause I’d rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass/Than spend one more minute with you.”
As Fallon explained in his intro, the song is not only a favourite, Weird Al was the very first musician he saw in concert as a kid.