‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Turns His Classic ‘One More Minute’ Into A Social Distancing Anthem

There’s nothing to get people through hard times like a comedy song.

On “The Tonight Show” on Monday, Jimmy Fallon introduced a special recorded-at-home segment from “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The parody song icon performed a rendition of his classic “One More Minute”, which happens to be the perfect anthem for social distancing.

“Well I heard that you’re leavin’ (leavin’)/Gonna leave me far behind (so far behind),” Weird Al sings on the track.

He later adds, “I’m glad (I’m glad) that you found somebody new’/Cause I’d rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass/Than spend one more minute with you.”

As Fallon explained in his intro, the song is not only a favourite, Weird Al was the very first musician he saw in concert as a kid.