Savannah Guthrie Returns To ‘Today’ After Two Weeks Of Quarantine

After spending almost two full weeks away from the studio amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Savannah Guthrie is finally back on the air and where she’s supposed to be.

The TV newscaster, 48, was reunited with co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Tuesday to host the “Today” show from NBC’s Studio 1A.

Guthrie had worked from home out of caution after coming down with a sore throat and runny nose.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Take Multiple Tumbles During Ski Lesson At 2018 Olympics

We’re very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning! pic.twitter.com/omj07fILGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Returning to the show, which she has starred on for eight years, the mother of two joked: “So this is Studio 1A! I haven’t been here in a while!”

Expressing her happiness at having her longtime co-host back, Kotb, 55, said: “I was just going to say, so many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is. It’s good to see you.”

RELATED: Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Tear Up Remembering Colleague Who Died Of Coronavirus

Guthrie replied: “It’s good to finally be in the same room! I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up but we are practising our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.”

Previously explaining her decision to work from home, Guthrie said that she really wanted to “model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now,” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She worked remotely, filming for “Today” from a studio in the basement of her home.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Wears Dress Backwards On ‘Today’ Show: ‘Too Late To Change It’