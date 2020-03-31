Dwayne Johnson Reveals A ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Sequel Is In Development: ‘I’m Pretty Excited’

It’s good news for “Fast & Furious” fans.

Dwayne Johnson revealed bosses are working on a sequel after “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” grossed $759 million worldwide.

Johnson said during an Instagram Live Q&A, according to Empire: “We are developing now the next film, and I’m pretty excited about it.

“We just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.”

The news comes after the upcoming “F9” flick’s May 22, 2020, release date was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It’s now set to be released on April 2, 2021.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” the studio announced earlier this month.

“That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”