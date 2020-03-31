Tate Brusa And Anders Drerup’s Post Malone Performance On ‘The Voice’ Leads To A Tough Decision For Coach Nick Jonas

“The Voice” battle rounds get better and better, with 16-year-old Tate Brusa and Canadian-born Anders Drerup’s rendition of Post Malone’s “Circles” proving to be no exception.

The Team Nick vocalists nailed their emotional, stripped-down performance of the massive hit.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Beatles Knockout Performance Inspires John Legend Save

Despite a 20-year age difference and two very distinct styles, the two ended up being a solid pairing — leaving coach Nick Jonas in a tough spot.

His fellow coaches didn’t exactly make it any easier for the JoBro. Kelly Clarkson showed love for both singers, complimenting Drerup’s “big ol’ voice,” but admitted, “I’m a little worried about you for the finale, not gonna lie, Tate.”

RELATED: Micah Iverson And Gigi Hess Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’ With Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’

Blake Shelton added that Drerup’s “voice is so clear and so strong,” however, it wasn’t enough to outshine Brusa: “You have that rawness about what you do.”

John Legend shared that the two “were really excellent,” but revealed he thought Drerup was “a more gifted vocalist.”

Finally, it was time for Jonas to make his decision.

“I thought you were both great,” the singer-songwriter began. “Anders, this song was uncomfortable for you. I pushed you to go in this direction. You did your thing with it. Tate, you are a phenomenal singer, and there is something about you that I’m drawn to. And perhaps it’s your care for your craft at such a young age, ’cause maybe I see a little bit of myself in you.”

Ultimately, the 27-year-old selected Brusa to move forward in the competition.

Watch the full duet above.