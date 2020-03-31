Michael Jordan Docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ Gets April Release On Netflix Outside U.S.

The world is getting “The Last Dance” sooner than expected.

ESPN announced its intimate Michael Jordan docuseries is having its premiere rushed from June to April. Additionally, “The Last Dance” will air on Netflix outside of the U.S.

The series offers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the Chicago Bulls’ legendary 1997-98 run. The 10-part series will air on ESPN on Sunday nights over five weeks from April 19 through May 17. It will air on April 20 on Netflix outside of the U.S.

The story of how Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls came to dominate and define basketball, told across 10 episodes, including never-before-seen footage – The Last Dance arrives 20 April. pic.twitter.com/wlHaDUdQUl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 31, 2020

“The Last Dance” was likely moved up to April to help fill a lack of original programming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a press release. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series.”

“This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives,” the statement concludes. “Telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”