Will Ferrell Drops It Like It’s Hot While Washing His Hands

Will Ferrell is here to help you mix up your handwashing routine.

The “Anchorman” star appeared in a clip on James Corden’s “Late Late Show Homefest” explaining that while singing “Happy Birthday” is a great way to achieve the recommended 20 to 30 seconds of handwashing, there are many more songs you can sing as a countdown.

“I have been washing my hands obsessively as I’m sure all of you have, and they tell us we’re supposed to spend at least 20 seconds washing carefully,” Ferrell says. “A lot of you mark the time by singing ‘Happy Birthday’. But you know, that’s not the only song you have to sing.”

The actor has an example that works wonders: Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.

His full version includes a complete medley of songs you can sing to reach the 20-second mark.

Will Ferrell singing @SnoopDogg while washing his hands? Yeah, #HomeFest's got that. pic.twitter.com/nCeLiUKVbc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Ferrell previously teamed up with California Governor Gavin Newsom to help spread the message to stay at home.