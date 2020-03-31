Emilia Clarke Offers To Have Dinner With 12 Fans: ‘I Can’t Really Cook’

Emilia Clarke is leveraging her star power to help offer relief amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The “Game of Thrones” star will have a virtual, socially distant dinner with 12 lucky fans. There is one condition though. To qualify for the random selection, you have to donate to Clarke’s SameYou charity.

SameYou assists people in recovering from brain injuries and strokes. The organization is pivoting by helping people with brain injuries recover at home to help free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ll cook it together and eat it together,” the “GoT” star pitched. “We will discuss lots of things — isolation and fear and also, funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun.”

Clarke seeks to raise nearly $450,000 for SameYou. You can donate to the cause and enter for your chance to win a virtual date with Clarke by clicking here.

