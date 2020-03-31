Sarah Ferguson Makes Emotional Appeal For Donations To Help Save A Young Boy

The Duchess of York is asking fans to dig deep into their pockets to help a young boy who needs life-saving surgery.

Sarah Ferguson, 60, shared a photo on Instagram of six-year-old Lukas, who was born with only half a heart.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Says She Feels Sorry For Meghan Markle Amid Negative Press Attention: ‘I’ve Been In Her Shoes’

Doctors say that an operation at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia is Lukas’s last chance of survival.

The Duchess wrote: “Please help support @mia_debeljak and her son Lukas. Mia and her family need to raise funds for a life saving operation for her little boy who was born with only half a heart.”

She continued: “Lukas needs to be flown to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia for the operation. If you are able to donate, please click on the link in my bio. Thank you so much.. @gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/qfhb5-please-save-lukas.”

A message on Lukas’ Go Fund Me page says: “We can’t lose our little boy, he already survived every operation, we can’t lose him now. He is so young, he has still so much to see and to learn and to discover. His story can’t be over already. His life has just begun.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Shares Powerful Post About Coronavirus And Mother Nature Hours Before Prince Charles’ Diagnosis Is Revealed

Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, recently shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting some snaps of the outdoors on Twitter, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said:

Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms.. like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control. pic.twitter.com/vOg1dZvj8E — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 24, 2020

Ferguson added, “She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again.”

She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? xxxx pic.twitter.com/gbFFPsIyn0 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 24, 2020

The posts came shortly before Clarence House confirmed Prince Charles had tested positive for the illness.

On Wednesday Apr. 25, a statement confirmed that the 71-year-old had been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

It added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Shares Her Cosmetic Procedure Journey Ahead Of 60th Birthday

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.