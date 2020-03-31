Andy Cohen Shares Health Update On ‘Today’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus: ‘I Feel Strong’

Andy Cohen discussed his battle with coronavirus during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Today”.

Cohen revealed he’d tested positive for the virus 11 days ago but told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb he now feels much better.

“I feel strong. I feel like it worked its way through my system. I’m solidly at 90 per cent. It’s good.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Is Bringing ‘WWHL’ Back With Shows From Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cohen shared of his symptoms, “It was lingering. I’m asthmatic but the tightness that I felt in my chest was different from the shortness of breath that I feel as an asthmatic.

“It was a low fever. It was no sense of smell or taste. Really achy throughout my body — just persistent aches that wouldn’t go away. Kind of a dry cough, not horrible but there. It took about 11 days, I would say, or 12 days, to work its way through my system.”

Guthrie pointed out it must have been “terrifying” given the fact he’s asthmatic. Cohen replied: “It was a little scary.”

Cohen was also asked about his reunion with his son Ben after 12 days apart.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says The ‘Very Worst Part’ Of Having COVID-19 Is Being Separated From His Son

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said, “I just stayed in my room, really, for that whole time [I was sick]… I’ve been sitting in my room thinking of nothing but seeing him again, watching him on the nanny cam.

“It was a delightful reunion. I can’t say that it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks and he immediately started knocking down what I was making, but he was delighted. His face lit up. He touched me a lot. Very sweet.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.