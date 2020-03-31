Mark Wahlberg And His 10-Year-Old Daughter Have A Spa Day At Home

Mark Wahlberg is experimenting with a new look while in quarantine.

Wahlberg, 48, was treated to a makeover by his 10-year-old daughter Grace. The “Daddy’s Home” actor updated fans on his status with a video of his daughter painting his nails.

“[You’re] painting my hand,” Wahlberg said in the video. “Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I’m getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now…”

“I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this,” he told Grace.

She replied, “I’m only good at makeup. So, your makeup is gonna be on fleek. Your brows are gonna be on fleek.”

You can next catch Wahlberg as the voice of Blue Falcon in the animated film “Scoob!”, the sci-fi flick “Infinite” and the drama “Good Joe Bell”.