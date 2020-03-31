Demi Lovato Announces New Fabletics Collection, Confirms Generous Donation To Frontline Workers Battling Coronavirus Outbreak

Demi Lovato is sharing some exciting news during these tough times.

Lovato posted a statement on Twitter Monday, confirming she’s teamed up with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics company again to launch a new collection on April 2.

The singer explained how she wasn’t sure whether to hold off on the launch given the coronavirus outbreak.

However, she shared: “After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength.”

Lovato also confirmed she’d be donating $5 from every item sold to provide crucial gear to frontline workers.

The singer’s post concluded, “I hope you’ll join me on our journey to protect positivity, build inner strength and boost each other up.”

“This is our chance to help the people in our community who need it most during this extraordinary time.”