Selena Gomez Puts Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd On Her Quarantine Playlist

Selena Gomez isn’t letting a broken relationship get in the way of a good quarantine playlist.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the songstress shared some of the tunes she’s been jamming out to under lockdown and “Snowchild,” from The Weeknd’s new record, After Hours, made the cut.

“Here are some things that I’ve been watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps!!” she wrote in the first of several Instagram Stories.

Other songs on Gomez’s lockdown list included her pal, Julia Michaels’ collaboration with JP Saxe, “If the World Was Ending.”

“You Say” by Lauren Diagle, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch and “The Blessing” by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship were also featured.

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months in 2017.

In another salute to The Weeknd’s record, his single, “Blinding Lights,” landed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. After Hours is also currently number one on the Billboard 200.

As for the rest of Gomez’ recommendations, she shared that her movie watchlist included “Invisible Man”, “Jennifer’s Body”, “Clueless”, “Sugar and Spice” and “Flirting With Disaster”.

Her television picks featured “The Morning Show” and “Good Girls”, while her book recommendations included Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

See more on what celebrities are doing during lock down below.

More From ET: