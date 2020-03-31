Thomas Rhett Debuts Uplifting New Song ‘Be A Light’ Featuring Keith Urban, Reba McEntire & More

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 30th birthday with new music for a good cause.

On Monday, the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer surprised fans with emotional new ballad “Be A Light”, featuring Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

The new song benefits the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid musicians directly impacted by the coronavirus.

“Be A Light” featuring some of the brightest lights I know @reba @HillaryScottLA @christomlin @KeithUrban, out now. Proceeds benefit MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly support those in the music community. Stream this thing like crazy y’all 💡 https://t.co/8A8JzqKTVO pic.twitter.com/L0ylJTAL8H — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) March 30, 2020

Written by Rhett, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson, and Matt Dragstrem, “Be A Light” reminds us all to stay strong through difficult and unprecedented times.

The singer appeared on NBC’s “Today” this morning via FaceTime from his home in Nashville to share the important details behind the timely release of the song.

.@ThomasRhett joins us live to talk about turning 30, having a 7-week-old baby during and writing new music while in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/bf3ODBkYAI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Rhett revealed he wrote the song last year as a way to process the negativity and sadness he was seeing in the world.

“We wrote this song on the road, I think it was in Canada, and when this all started happening it just felt like this was the perfect time to put a song like this out,” he tells Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “It’s always been one of my favourites so I’m glad it’s finally out there for people to here.”

The lyrics include: “In a place that needs change make a difference / In a time full of noise just listen / Cause life is but a breeze better live it / In a place that needs a change make a difference.”

Rhett also recently released the music video for his catchy new single “Beer Can’t Fix”, featuring Jon Pardi. In the video, the singers tour the beaches of Key West on their mopeds.

As for the singer’s headlining “Center Point Road” tour, all upcoming dates have been pushed back to the summer.