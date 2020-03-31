Tracy Morgan Says Coronavirus Quarantine Is The Longest He’s Been At Home ‘Without Wearing An Ankle Monitor’

Tracy Morgan is having some trouble with social distancing.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the comedian called in by video chat to give an update on how he’s been doing under quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Yo, man, this is the longest I’ve been stuck in my house without wearing an ankle monitor,” Morgan joked.

Asked who is home with him, Morgan said his wife and daughter are both there, along with his pet moray eel.

Kimmel also asked he’s worried about the economy, Morgan said, “Hell no, black people ain’t never had no f**king money.”