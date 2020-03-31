Jay-Z And Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each To COVID-19 Relief

Jay-Z and Rihanna are making substantial contributions to the war on COVID-19.

The “Run This Town” collaborators have each pledged $1 million to novel coronavirus relief efforts. The donations were made through Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

“The funds will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers,” according to Variety. It will also aid “first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation has really stepped up in the name of coronavirus relief. Last week, Rihanna’s foundation announced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground partners. The “Diamonds” singer also committed approximately $700,000 in ventilators to Barbados.