‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Cast Virtually Reunite Amid Social Distancing

We may all be social distancing right now, but that didn’t stop the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” from getting together for a virtual celebration this week.

On Monday, March 30, the stars reunited to mark Marina Sirtis’ (who played Deanna Troi) birthday via Zoom.

Jonathan Frakes, who played Riker, posted photos of the online reunion, which included former co-stars Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, and Michael Dorn.

I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules. pic.twitter.com/p669BFyfkK — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020

“I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present,” Sirtis tweeted.

Sirtis, Frakes, Spiner, and Stewart recently reprised their roles in “Next Generation” spinoff “Star Trek: Picard”, which has already been renewed for a second season.