Jack Black Becomes TikTok Sensation With Hilarious Shirtless Cowboy Dance

Jack Black is bringing a little laughter to his fans stuck at home.

The actor made his TikTok debut while under quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak and was an instant hit.

The hilarious #StayAtHomeDance featured the “Jumanji” star shirtless in a pair of briefs, a cowboy hat and cowboy boots doing a jig.

Black even accidentally knocks off his hat at one point, but epically plays it off as if it was part of his routine.

The clip got a lot of love from fans and even from some famous faces.

“Holy no. Just perfection. Nailed it. I didn’t even see the hat come off.🐐,” Jimmy Fallon commented.

Justin Long added, “Literally just spent the last 10 minutes watching this on a loop. That’s like a solid 4 or 5 non-quarantine minutes. 🙌🐐.”

“MY ZEUS,” Nick Offerman wrote while “Jumanji” co-star, Karen Gillan joined in with, “Those kicks!!!!!”