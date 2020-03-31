Emma Watson Talks Relationships: ‘The Idea They’re Supposed To Be Easy Is Bulls**t… It’s Impossible!’

Emma Watson discusses relationships with author Valerie Hudson in a new piece for Teen Vogue.

Watson, who previously said she was “self-partnered” and was OK with being single, shares: “The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bulls**t! It’s impossible!”

The “Harry Potter” star adds, “I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent.

“It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labour and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel that you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes.”

Watson also points out that “a lot of the healthiest relationships” she’s seen have been between same-sex couples.

“I think, they have to sit down and agree [on] things. They agree [on] things between them as opposed to [accepting] certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made,” she goes on.

“I’ve also kind of become slightly fascinated by kink culture because they are the best communicators ever. They know all about consent. They smash that stuff because they really have to get it — but we could all use those models; they’re actually really helpful models.”

Watson adds of using the phrase “self-partnered” to describe dealing with the anxiety some feel when single and almost 30, “It was less for me about the word but more about what it meant — just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves because sometimes it’s really not there.”