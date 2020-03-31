Gwyneth Paltrow Cooks Up A Storm For Instagram Followers

Gwyneth Paltrow has the perfect vegetarian paella for your time indoors.

The Goop founder coupled some cooking tips with a good cause. Paltrow, 47, put her twist on a traditional Spanish rice dish while raising awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, a New York City non-profit providing meals to those in need.

“This post is for you, NYC,” Paltrow wrote. “God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the coronavirus pandemic.”

In case the idea of a “vegetarian” paella doesn’t do it for you, Paltrow also served up some shrimp on the side.