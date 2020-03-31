Gwyneth Paltrow Cooks Up A Storm For Instagram Followers

Gwyneth Paltrow has the perfect vegetarian paella for your time indoors.
RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Least Favourite Film Role
The Goop founder coupled some cooking tips with a good cause. Paltrow, 47, put her twist on a traditional Spanish rice dish while raising awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, a New York City non-profit providing meals to those in need.
View this post on Instagram
Vegetarian Paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness. This post is for you, NYC. God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the Corona virus pandemic. To donate, go to glwd.org/whoareyoucookingfor (link in bio). Thanks @michaelkors for the tag and I invite some of my food-loving ladies to participate. Tag #whoareyoucookingfor! @caitomalley @oilandsalt @hvnstabetsy
“This post is for you, NYC,” Paltrow wrote. “God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the coronavirus pandemic.”
RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask On Plane
In case the idea of a “vegetarian” paella doesn’t do it for you, Paltrow also served up some shrimp on the side.