Jennifer Lopez Is Paying It Forward In ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

The act of giving can change the world.
In the new Quibi series “Thanks A Million”, executive producer Jennifer Lopez enlists celebrities to help change the lives of some inspiring people.
Anthony Davis, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Aaron Rodgers, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan are all tasked with giving $100,000 to a person who’s made an impact on their lives.
The catch is each person receiving the money must give half of it to another person of their choosing.
“Thanks A Million” premieres April 6 with the launch of Quibi.