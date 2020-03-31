Jennifer Lopez Is Paying It Forward In ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

The act of giving can change the world.

In the new Quibi series “Thanks A Million”, executive producer Jennifer Lopez enlists celebrities to help change the lives of some inspiring people.

Now more than ever, it’s a time to give back. Join me in starting a chain of kindness in my new series #ThanksAMillion. ❤️ this Tweet and @Quibi will remind you when the “pay it forward” journey commences on April 6th. pic.twitter.com/TUK4bbJ4nE — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 31, 2020

Anthony Davis, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Aaron Rodgers, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan are all tasked with giving $100,000 to a person who’s made an impact on their lives.

The catch is each person receiving the money must give half of it to another person of their choosing.

“Thanks A Million” premieres April 6 with the launch of Quibi.