Lindsay Lohan Reveals New Music Is On Its Way With ‘I’m Back’ Teaser

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: CPImages
Photo: CPImages

New Lindsay Lohan music is closer than fans think.

The singer/actress, who hasn’t released new tunes since 2005, revealed she’s back with a short clip posted to social media.

Lohan, a regular Instagrammer, wiped her feed clean with the teaser as the only post remaining.

The visual features a montage of media clips from throughout Lohan’s career, with reporters speaking in the background, and at the very end, Lohan whispers, “I’m back.”

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan’s Ex-Harry Morton’s Cause Of Death Revealed

View this post on Instagram

Im back! 👀

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

 

Earlier this year, Lohan promised she would be back in the spotlight. During an interview with Andy Cohen she revealed, “I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.”

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan’s Father Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Estranged Wife

Lohan is set to return to the big screen later this year in “Among The Shadows”, her first role in a feature film since 2013’s “The Canyons”.

Click to View Gallery

Style Evolution: Lindsay Lohan
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP