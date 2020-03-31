Lindsay Lohan Reveals New Music Is On Its Way With ‘I’m Back’ Teaser

New Lindsay Lohan music is closer than fans think.

The singer/actress, who hasn’t released new tunes since 2005, revealed she’s back with a short clip posted to social media.

Lohan, a regular Instagrammer, wiped her feed clean with the teaser as the only post remaining.

The visual features a montage of media clips from throughout Lohan’s career, with reporters speaking in the background, and at the very end, Lohan whispers, “I’m back.”

Earlier this year, Lohan promised she would be back in the spotlight. During an interview with Andy Cohen she revealed, “I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.”

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

Lohan is set to return to the big screen later this year in “Among The Shadows”, her first role in a feature film since 2013’s “The Canyons”.