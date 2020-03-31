Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Slams Donald Trump With ‘Gaslighter’ Video Remix

Natalie Maines is calling out U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new Instagram post, the lead singer posted a blistering remix of the Dixie Chicks’ latest single “Gaslighter”, adding Trump’s misleading quotes about the virus.

“People think it goes away in April with the heat,” Trump says in the video, before the Chicks sing “gaslighter.” “We only have 11 cases and they’re all getting better,” tees up the trio’s lyric “doing anything to get your a** farther.”

And Trump’s now-buzzed-about comment, “It may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all”, comes before the final line of the chorus, “Gaslighter, you liar.”

Maines captioned the video with hashtags including #liar, #murderer and #narcissist.

The outspoken singer also took to the comments section on her post to shut down suggestions she was being divisive, writing, “His denial, greed, and inaction is going to kill hundreds of thousands of people.”