Harry Styles Reveals His Favourite Niall Horan Song From ‘Heartbreak Weather’

Harry Styles is impressed with Niall Horan’s solo run.

Styles called into “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” while self-isolating at home. Styles had complimentary words for his One Direction cohort’s new album Heartbreak Weather. In particular, Styles really enjoyed “Put A Little Love On Me”.

“It’s probably the piano – ‘Put A Little Love On Me’,” Styles said when asked what his favourite Horan song was.

Styles admitted the timing of the novel coronavirus pandemic was difficult for the singer, who was revving to go on tour in support of his sophomore album Fine Line.

“In terms of work, it’s been very hard for me,” he admitted. “I’ve just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind.”

Fortunately for Styles and his fans, you can still stream Fine Line, as well as Horan’s new project Heartbreak Weather.