Watch: A Sunny Vacation Town Hides Treasure And Mystery In Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’

Things aren’t always what they seem in the Outer Banks.

In the first trailer for Netflix’s new series “Outer Banks”, a group of tight-knit local teens from the North Carolina vacation town stumble into an incredible mystery.

Known as the “Pogues”, the friends go in search of their ringleader’s missing father and uncover the startling fact that he may have hidden treasure of $400 million worth of gold.

Set out on the hunt for the gold, the teens also find themselves in conflict with a rival gang, plus a hurricane, romance and other adventurous thrills.

“Outer Banks” premieres on Netflix on April 15.