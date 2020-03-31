Hailee Steinfeld Admits She ‘Falls Very Hard’ In Relationships, Talks New Single ‘I Love You’s’

Hailee Steinfeld speaks out about her new single “I Love You’s” in a FaceTime interview on Apple Music.

Steinfeld reveals how the song came about, admitting she “had a moment” with herself after going through a breakup.

The musician shares, “I kind of had a moment with myself where I decided that I wasn’t necessarily going to give myself a choice. I needed time to heal after a breakup.”

She says she “falls very hard” when it comes to relationships.

“It had been a while since I’d been single, and I needed to kind of find myself again and find my footing and I kind of lost myself and I told myself I need at least a year before any of this again,” Steinfeld continues. “That was the whole ‘No more of this. No more I love you’s.’ I’m not one to throw that around, but I do fall very hard, very fast and this was a commitment to myself.”

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to take some time.’ When this song came into my life, I was like, ‘there’s no better way of articulating what I just said than in this song.'”

The track was inspired by Annie Lennox’s 1995 hit “No More ‘I Love You’s’.”

Seinfeld also talks about her Apple TV+ series “Dickinson” being renewed for a second season.