Bookies Are Taking Bets On ‘Tiger King’ Odds Involving Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin

Fans of Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries can now start placing their bets.

Bookies have placed odds on a number of outcomes involving “Tiger King”‘s larger-than-life cast of real-life characters, including Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

MyBookie.ag has released the odds and are open for bets on the instantly memeable series.

If you’re feeling confident that Joe Exotic will receive a presidential pardon by Jan. 20, 2021 or that “Doc” Antle will be charged with killing tiger cubs by the end of 2020, you can put your money down on the outcome.

You can also place bets on whether Baskin will be found “guilty” of murdering her second husband, missing millionaire Don Lewis and whether his body will be found by Dec. 31, 2020.

The success of the series prompted Hillsborough County Florida Sheriff to ask for anyone with new information in the 1997 cold case disappearance of Lewis to come forward.