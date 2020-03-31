Kim Kardashian Sends Thank You Message To Healthcare Workers On Frontlines Fighting COVID-19 Outbreak

Kim Kardashian wants medical workers to know they’re appreciated.

The reality star sent a video message to the medical centre Keck Medicine of USC, thanking them for all of their work during the coronavirus crisis.

“I just wanted to reach out to my Trojan friends at Keck Medicine and at USC to just say how grateful we all are for everything you guys are doing for us,” she said, “and everything you’re enduring during this really difficult time.”

Kardashian has a strong connection to USC, as her brother Rob went to the school.