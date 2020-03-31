Melissa Rivers Reveals She’s Still Treated Differently 6 Years After Mother Joan’s Death

Melissa Rivers is opening up about her late mother Joan Rivers, six years after her death.

The reality star joined the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn to chat about how people still treat her differently, revealing, “It’s an uphill battle still.”

“I’m basically thought of still as not being capable or not having achieved all the things I did create or did do,” she said. “My mom used to say all the time it’s very frustrating for her to watch me never get credit, and I’m still digging out from it.”

Adding, “I’m in the process of selling another book, and it’s a straight-up humour book, and basically everyone is like, ‘We want a book of Joan 2.’ Well, that’s not what I want to write. The legacy has the good and the bad. It’s hard, it’s frustrating. Like my mother always said, ‘Don’t expect praise without envy, until you’re dead.’”

Melissa also revealed she doesn’t watch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, another project inspired by Joan’s life.

“I have to be 100 per cent honest, I’ve never watched the show, and there’s a particular reason… I know it’s based on my mom and Phyllis Diller, a lot of these different women. It was still so soon after my mom’s death and so raw to me,” Melissa explained. “I would have loved more than anything an email just saying ‘hey, your mom was one of the inspirations for this, we hope you love watching the show as much as we enjoy making it’. I have never heard a single word from anyone, EVER, involved in the show.”

“I guess hurtful is the word, that they never even just said [anything].”

She later added, “I sent flowers to Jane Lynch after she won her Emmy win for it last year… because she actually acknowledged my mom. I sent her flowers saying ‘Thank you.’”